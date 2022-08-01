LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) will hold the Summer 2022 Commencement for undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees on Friday, August 5.

The commencement will take place at the Cajundome at 10 am, no tickets required. Graduates and guests should enter the Cajundome parking lot via Gate 8 or Gate 11. Accommodations will be available for graduates or guests with disabilities.

Security measures will be implemented by University Police. They will examine the contents of all purses, bags and packages.

Guests will be permitted to carry the following items into the Cajundome:

a small purse or clutch 6 ½ inches by 4 ½ inches by 1 inch;

an equipment bag for essential medical items;

a diaper bag;

binoculars in a clear bag or in a case of the same dimensions as purses.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the ULL Facebook page and the Cajundome website. Visit the University’s Commencement website for gifs and gif stickers, desktop and phone wallpapers, and downloadable Instagram story templates.

Dr. Philip J. Auter, a professor in the University’s Department of Communication, will be the Commencement speaker. He is graduate coordinator for the department and holds the Hubert Bourgeois Endowed Professorship in Communication. Auter is president of the Faculty Senate.

He was recently recognized for his contributions to teaching and research by the University of Louisiana System, which designated him “Outstanding Faculty Member.” Auter received an Eminent Faculty Award from the UL Lafayette Foundation earlier this year.