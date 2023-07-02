LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – UL Lafayette is receiving one million dollars from the U.S. Department of energy.

UL Lafayette is the only university in the country to earn this solar grant.

The aim of it is to create jobs in solar energy, especially in underrepresented communities.

Dr. Terrance Chambers is the principal investigator of the workforce training program that this grant will go towards.

“This will allow us to put them into an apprentice training program where they can earn as they learn and get on-the-job training and can become a master electrician or something like that and work in the solar field,” Dr. Chambers said.

This program not only helps UL Lafayette students but students across the state.

“Well, UL Lafayette students will have an expanded curriculum in solar energy,” Dr. Chambers said. “We’ll be setting up 2-year training programs in community colleges around the state. It will also benefit students who only have a high school education. Maybe they’re working in a different industry, but they would like to get into solar, or maybe they’ve been out of the workforce for a while, and they would like to get back.”

Solar energy is booming in Louisiana, and the time to expand the workforce is now. Dr. Chambers said that he wants to make sure they are hiring Louisiana workers for Louisiana jobs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Solar companies that are making those projects can’t hire enough well-trained local workers, and I want to change that with this program, and our goal is to have it so that we can recruit local workers who will build the solar projects that are being built in their neighborhoods,” Dr. Chambers said.

In the next five years, Dr. Chambers hopes to see this program extend to all different students with all different backgrounds, all hoping to enter the field.

Dr. Chambers also wanted to emphasize that this is an opportunity for all students, regardless of financial background or experience.