LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced its 2022 graduation ceremonies for the spring semester for all eight of its academic colleges and its Graduate School at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Ceremonies are open to the public. Tickets are not required.

Friday, May 13

Cajundome

9 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

12:30 p.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

4 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of Education

12:30 p.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Saturday, May 14

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Engineering

12:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

Cajundome Convention Center