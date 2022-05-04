LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced its 2022 graduation ceremonies for the spring semester for all eight of its academic colleges and its Graduate School at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Ceremonies are open to the public. Tickets are not required.
Friday, May 13
Cajundome
- 9 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
- 12:30 p.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
- 4 p.m. – Graduate School
Cajundome Convention Center
- 9 a.m. – College of Education
- 12:30 p.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences
Saturday, May 14
Cajundome
- 9 a.m. – College of Engineering
- 12:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts
Cajundome Convention Center
- 9 a.m. – College of the Arts
- 12:30 p.m. – University College
Members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies should park at Cajun Field.
The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.
Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed via links on the Cajundome’s website.
The individual ceremonies will also be livestreamed on Facebook pages for seven academic colleges and the Graduate School. The ceremony for two academic colleges, the College of Nursing & Health Sciences and University College, will be livestreamed on UL Lafayette’s main Facebook page.
Share Commencement photos and messages to graduates on social media with #RaginGrads.
Visit the University’s Commencement website for gifs and gif stickers, desktop and phone wallpapers, and downloadable Instagram story templates.
Learn more about Spring 2022 Commencement. Students and parents with questions can email graduation@louisiana.edu.— University of Louisiana-Lafayette