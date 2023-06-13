LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re a professional artist, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has a job for you.

The Louisiana Percent for Art Program is searching for an artist or team of artists to design and implement a permanent, exterior site-specific art façade for the Taft Street Parking Garage located on campus.

The Taft Street Parking Garage is located next to Angelle Hall, home of the UL Lafayette College of the Arts. The installation should have a music theme and portray the University and Lafayette, La. culture.

The commission is open nationally to professional artists 18 and over. The all-inclusive project budget is $47,000 to cover all costs associated with the project.

If you’re interested, apply here. The submission deadline is August 27. For more information about the commission, view the Call for Artists here.