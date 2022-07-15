LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Science Museum will be under new operation as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) has partnered with Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) to enrich the culture and education the museum has to offer.

As terms were agreed upon on Thursday, the Lafayette Science Museum will have a new name, the University of Louisiana Science Museum. In terms of the new operator’s plans, they will look to expand cross-disciplinary exhibits, develop enhanced resources and programs, as well as put in a café, gift shop, and rental service.

“Partnering with LCG to operate the facility increases the University’s visibility in the downtown area and deepens out connection with the community. It advances our outreach mission by enabling the public to learn of – and learn from – the significant research being done here,” said UL Lafayette president Dr. Joseph Savoie.

This partnership is nothing new for UL Lafayette. Since 2013, UL Lafayette has already had presence in the museum with an LCG intergovernmental agreement that has allows The School of Geosciences to operate the UL Geology Museum.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory stated that “UL Lafayette’s current footprint within the museum has strengthened the interactive experiences and immersive learning opportunities the facility offers students of all ages.”

He continued, “Acadiana residents and visitors from around the world will benefit from the University’s exceptional stewardship of the museum’s operations, programs, and exhibitions resulting from this enhanced collaboration.”

With more than 2,000 square feet of exhibit space, UL Lafayette’s Ray P. Authement College of Sciences will oversee the operations of the science museum and are excited to “offer programs and resources to deliver science for everyone,” said senior instructor Dr. Jennifer Hargrave.

You can visit The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum at 433 Jefferson St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.