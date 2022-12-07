LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As UL Lafayette’s fall 2022 semester comes to a close, graduation ceremonies are soon underway.

Ceremonies will be held Dec. 16 and 17 at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center.

Tickets are not required to attend.

Dec. 16

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

1 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – University College

1 p.m. – College of Education & Human Development

Dec. 17

Cajundome

9 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

1 p.m. – College of Engineering

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences

1 p.m. – College of the Arts

The public should plan to park at Cajun Field.

The university’s clear bag policy will be in place, attendees can carry one clear bag, such as a one-gallon clear storage bag, or a small clear purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.