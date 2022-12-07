LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As UL Lafayette’s fall 2022 semester comes to a close, graduation ceremonies are soon underway.
Ceremonies will be held Dec. 16 and 17 at the Cajundome and Cajundome Convention Center.
Tickets are not required to attend.
Dec. 16
Cajundome
- 9 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts
- 1 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Cajundome Convention Center
- 9 a.m. – University College
- 1 p.m. – College of Education & Human Development
Dec. 17
Cajundome
- 9 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration
- 1 p.m. – College of Engineering
Cajundome Convention Center
- 9 a.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences
- 1 p.m. – College of the Arts
The public should plan to park at Cajun Field.
The university’s clear bag policy will be in place, attendees can carry one clear bag, such as a one-gallon clear storage bag, or a small clear purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.