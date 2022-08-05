LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette) conferred 311 degrees on Friday during its Summer 2022 Commencement.

With 181 bachelor’s degrees, 107 master’s degrees, 17 doctoral degrees, and six graduate certificates awarded, these additions bring UL Lafayette’s total to 3,382 degrees received in this year’s graduating classes.

This marks an end to an exceptional academic year, with a record of 740 master’s degrees and 68 doctoral degrees awarded. Additionally, 40 students earned undergraduate degrees with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

“Each of you faced tests inside the classroom and you confronted extraordinary challenges outside the classroom as well – and you overcame them all,” said UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie. “That same sense of resolve is going to serve you well in the years to come.”

He added, “but if you ever reach a milepost of doubt on the road ahead, look at your diploma. Remember the sense of pride that you feel today and let it inspire you to remain steady and sure as you move forward.”

Along with the record-setting academic year, the University also awarded more degrees to students of Asian and Hispanic descent than in any other year in history. The Summer 2022 graduates represent 36 Louisiana Parishes, 26 states and U.S. territories, and 17 countries.

Dr. Phil Auter, a professor in the University’s Department of Communication, encouraged graduates to “be bold with your actions, and take chances when opportunities come your way.”

He added, “going forward, there will be lots of opportunities.”

A full list of the Summer 2022 graduates can be found here.