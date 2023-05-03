LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Ochsner Lafayette General will partner to address the critical need for registered nurses through the creation of an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program.

The UL Lafayette – Ochsner Accelerated BSN Program was announced on Wednesday. Directed by UL Lafayette’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences and its LHC Group Myers School of Nursing, the program is for any students who hold a bachelor’s degree in any field to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing in less time. The program hopes to create more qualified, highly skilled nurses entering the healthcare workforce at a time when the state and nation are facing a critical and growing shortage.

“The UL Lafayette/Ochsner Accelerated BSN Program answers a nationwide challenge that’s certainly being felt in our region,” said Dr. Lisa Broussard, Interim Dean of the University’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences. “For more than 70 years, our college has been the primary creator of Acadiana’s healthcare workforce and our graduates can be found in clinics, doctor’s offices and in major hospital systems throughout the area and beyond. Partnerships such as this one with Ochsner Lafayette General strengthen the strategic commitment the University has made to ensure that patients who turn to our region’s medical providers in times of need receive high-quality care from exceptionally skilled, deeply compassionate health professionals.”

Last year, Ochsner offered 5,600 clinical placements to undergraduate students from a variety of nursing programs. The partnership with UL Lafayette will allow Ochsner Lafayette General to offer nursing students critical training with clinical faculty and clinical placements.

“We’re pleased to partner with Ochsner Lafayette General to answer a critical shortage that’s facing our healthcare workforce, both in the region and across the nation,” said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president. “The University is one of the largest producers of healthcare professionals in the state; nearly a quarter of our students enter a healthcare or social assistance field after graduation, and 75% of our alumni choose to remain in Louisiana five years after completing a bachelor’s degree. So, this Accelerated BSN program helps us produce more nurses who are overwhelmingly likely to remain in the state. As a result, the University is enhancing the commitment we share with Ochsner to create a healthier Louisiana.”

Ochsner Lafayette General will invest $2.8 million in the program for faculty and staff support and operational expenses. The investment also covers student tuition for nursing courses, while students will cover costs for prerequisites. In exchange, program participants must contractually commit to work for Ochsner Lafayette General for three years after graduation.

The Program’s Requirements

Applicants who completed a bachelor’s degree in any field from an institutionally accredited college or university with at least a 3.0 GPA are qualified to enroll in the UL Lafayette · Ochsner Accelerated BSN Program.

The 120-credit-hour program consists of 70 credit hours of nursing courses and 50 credit hours of general education prerequisites. Nursing courses can be completed in 15 months. A student must complete all prerequisites before they can begin nursing courses.

Transfer credits for general education courses completed during the student’s previous bachelor’s degree program will be applied to the accelerated BSN program. The number of prerequisites will vary and depend on how many required courses a student took during their previous bachelor’s degree program.

The College of Nursing & Health Sciences plans to offer the program’s first nursing courses beginning in May 2024. However, applicants must complete prerequisites before they begin nursing courses.

Call (337) 482-5604 or visit the website for more information