LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has suspended Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity for three years following an investigation into hazing allegations.

According to UL Senior Communications Representative Eric Maron, the reported incident occurred during the Fall 2021 semester. It was reported to officials in March 2022. Allegations included sleep deprivation and performance of calisthenics, said Maron.

The UL Police Department issued a total of eight misdemeanor summonses: seven went to students who were members during the Spring 2022 semester, and the last one went to a former student.

“Because hazing violates both University policy and state law, the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and ULPD investigated the allegations,” said Maron. “UL Lafayette has a zero-tolerance policy for hazing and takes allegations and incidents of hazing seriously. The University provides hazing prevention resources and training and encourages anyone to report suspected hazing by visiting this website.“

Louisiana law (RS 17:1801) prohibits “[h]azing in any form, or the use of any method of initiation into organizations in any education institution supported wholly or in part by public funds, which is likely to cause bodily danger or physical punishment to any student or other person attending any such institution is prohibited.”