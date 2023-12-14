LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) –The renovations going on at Cajun Field is not the only thing new coming to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Athletics, as ticket provider Paciolan will be replacing Ticketmaster come 2024.

Paciolan is the number one ticket provider in all of college athletics covering over 165 school. This is something that Deputy Athletic Director Trey Frazier says is essential to the future of the entire sports program.””

“This ticketing transition’s probably as big a deal for us long term in our growth and experience that we want to create for fans,” said Frazier.

The partnership with Paciolan looks to provide a fan friendly experience for Ragin Cajun fans. For years, U.L. Athletics’ ticket sales went through the Cajundome and Ticketmaster for all sporting event ticketing services. The ticketing services will now be held within the athletics’ organizational structure making it easier for fans to purchase game tickets and support their favorite teams.

“A lot of feedback I got from fans and customers was it was hard to do what they wanted to do to support us,” said Frazier. “That’s just a poor experience. This is starting to clean that up and create a more streamlined process for fans to buy tickets.”

Ticket sales for sporting programs beginning their seasons in 2024 like baseball softball and football will go through Paciolan while basketball will stay with Ticketmaster throughout the remainder of the season.

