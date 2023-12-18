LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana will be handling a forfeiture proceeding in connection with the seizure of numerous firearms, the office said.

During the investigation of the case involving Dave’s Gunshop in Lafayette, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized numerous firearms from Dave’s and also from the residence of Jeremiah Micah Deare and Sarah Elaine Fogle. Deare and Fogle were found guilty of conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

Deare was the owner of Dave’s Gunshop, and the responsible party for Dave’s Federal Firearms License. Neither Deare nor Fogle held a Federal Firearms License in their individual capacities.

Deare and Fogle allegedly sold firearms at gun shows to non-Louisiana residents for which no ATF-4473 or background checks were ever completed. Their failure to conduct background checks resulted in the sales of firearms to prohibited persons, including convicted felons, authorities said.

Deare and Fogle acquired large quantities of firearms and ammunition from estate sales and other means but would not document the firearms in Dave’s Acquisition & Disposition Book as required by federal law, accortding to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In addition, firearms brought to Dave’s to be sold on consignment were not logged into Dave’s Acquisition & Disposition Book and were not placed for sale at Dave’s.

According to authorities, on or about Aug. 13, 2019, a compliance inspection was conducted at Dave’s by the ATF. Dave’s, through Deare, was warned for numerous violations, including failing to complete an ATF-4473 (1 time), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for dispositions (67 times), failing to accurately keep acquisition and disposition records for acquisitions (62 times), transferring firearms without having a final response from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (2 times), inaccurate completion of ATF-4473 forms (111 times), and for missing firearms.

Anyone who may have an interest in claiming ownership of any of the firearms seized in this case can contact the Forfeiture Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 318-676-3600 for information on how to file a claim with the court.

