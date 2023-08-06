LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Two teenagers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish early this morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on Interstate 49 near Mile Post 7/ Carencro exit and 16-year-old Jose Alvarez of Opelousas and 16-year-old Marlin Garcia of Church Point were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

State Police said Alvarez was in the outside lane on I-49 north, possibly stopped in a 2008 GMC Sierra. A 2020 International single unit box truck was traveling at the same time north in the outside lane. The box truck struck the rear of the GMC, causing the GMC to overturn into the median.

The driver of the box trucks did not obtain any injuries.

Alvarez’s toxicology results are pending. The driver of the box truck submitted a breath sample that revealed no alcohol present, and he showed no signs of impairment, according to State Police.

This crash remains under investigation.