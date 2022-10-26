Two men have been arrested in connection with a rash of car robberies at Lafayette hotels, police said.

Rayshan Norbert, 18, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 14 counts of Simple Burglary of an Auto. Previously, Jeremiah Norris, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with 42 counts of Simple Burglary of an Auto.

Authorities said Norris and Norbert were targeting vehicles parked at local hotels within the city limits of Lafayette. Both individuals were involved in these crimes, which started back in September 2022, according to Lafayette Police Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit.

“Detectives have been actively investigating these burglaries and were able to effect these arrests, in addition to recovering numerous items of stolen property belong to victims of these burglaries,” Benoit said.