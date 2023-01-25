LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need the public’s help identifying several people wanted for questioning regarding a theft from a local store.

Police said the incident occurred Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 at the Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Ambassador Caffery.

Additional details about the theft were not provided.

The suspects pictured are only wanted for questioning at this time, police said.

Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, you are asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by submitting your tip on our P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing (**TIPS) **8477 on your mobile device.

All callers remain anonymous.