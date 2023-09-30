SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — An early morning house fire in Scott has left two firefighters with minor injuries.

On Saturday, the Scott Fire Department said they were dispatched at 5:54 a.m. to the 700 block of Marie Street for a residential fire. Heavy fire and smoke could be seen emitting from the home as firefighters arrived, according to officials.

When firefighters made entry into the home, they said the floor was unsafe from the extreme heat. One firefighter fell through the floor during efforts to search the home. Officials said the firefighter was treated on the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.

Another firefighter was transported to a local hospital for heat exhaustion and is also expected to make a full recovery according to authorities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials said firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in roughly twenty-four minutes, but the home was completely destroyed.

No injuries of occupants of the house where reported and if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Related Stories