SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Two people are dead and another severely burned as a result of a mobile home fire in Scott early Friday morning, authorities said.

The names of the two deceased and burn victim are being withheld until notification of the family is completed.

Scott Fire Department was dispatched at 12:30 a.m. Friday to 440 Heide Circle for a residential fire at Countryside Mobile Home Park. Firefighters from Duson, Carencro and Lafayette responded to assist.

Firefighters observed heavy fire emitting from a manufactured home, and a conscious male with second- and third-degree burns to 50% of his body in the yard. The burn victim informed firefighters that two additional people were still inside the home.

Firefighters were able to locate a male victim in a bedroom, who was brought outside, where personnel were unable to revive him, authorities said. Firefighters then located a third male victim inside of another bedroom.

The fire was then brought under control. The home and its contents were a complete loss, authorities said

Investigators said the fire was likely accidental in nature. The investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the incident.

