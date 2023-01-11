Two residents were able to safely escape an apartment fire in Scott.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Marigny Circle right before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for a commercial fire.

Crews first on the scene found smoke coming from a two story four-plex. Firefighters entered the structure to find a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of a downstairs unit. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control before it was able to spread into other portions of the apartment.

Investigations show the cause of the fire to be an accident, stemming from an unattended pot on the stove. Two of the occupants were upstairs asleep at the time of the fire. Both were able to safely escape.

The downstairs apartment where the fire started sustained moderate fire damage to the kitchen/living room area, with minor smoke damage to the second story of the unit. The three other apartments in the complex did not have any sustainable damage.

Fire Departments from Scott, Judice and Duson assisted with the incident.