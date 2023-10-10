LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two people have been hospitalized after a gunfight Monday evening in Lafayette, authorities said.

Both are juveniles and so have not been identified, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Police said officers responded at about 9 p.m. Monday to a report of gunfire the 100 block of Evelyn Drive. They found one subject who had been shot, and were told of another subject who had been shot and taken to a local hospital.

Police said the two subjects who were shot had agreed to meet-up for an exchange. During the meet-up a disagreement arose, guns were drawn and both were shot. One was taken to the hospital before police arrived, the other after. Both were listed in critical condition, police said.

This incident remains under investigation and arrests are expected to be made, authorities said. This story will be updated as more details are released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

