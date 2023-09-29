BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Two men were arrested after a stabbing in Broussard early Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Rondale Johnlouis, 24, and Brownswin Thibodeaux, 31, were arrested as a result of an altercation just after noon Thursday in the 800 block of Main Street.

According to Broussard Police, officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Johnlouis was found nearby and taken into custody without incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Johnlouis booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of attempted second degree murder. Thibodeaux, a witness to the altercation, was also booked and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bond details were not released.

Related stories