LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Crime Stoppers are asking for help in reference to a theft.

Around 9 p.m. on March 8, a white unmarked pump truck entered the parking lot of Chick-fil-A at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Meadow Farm Rd. before backing into the stall holding the oil storage container, according to Crime Stoppers.

Shortly after, two men exited the truck and allegedly pumped out around $3,500 worth of oil from the container.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers said that the truck then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.