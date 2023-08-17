LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Two Lafayette educators are now leaders of two Lafayette Parish School System middle schools.

Allison Champagne has been named the next leader of L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy, and Cale Broussard is now taking the lead at Broussard Middle School.

Champagne has been working in the education field for more than 26 years, with all of her experience at the middle school level, according to LPSS.

Champagne began teaching at Broussard Middle School before becoming the school’s instructional leader. She then served as an assistant principal at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy for five years and took on the role of principal at Broussard Middle School in 2020. Champagne holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

LPSS cited during Champagne’s time as principal, Broussard Middle School was recognized by Louisiana as a Comeback School.

“I am looking forward to returning to L.J. Alleman and working collaboratively with all stakeholders to prepare students for academic success and social growth, while continuing to develop a dynamic Fine Arts Magnet Academy,” Champagne said.

Broussard spent the first four years of his career as a social studies teacher at Acadian Middle School and the next four years as a social studies teacher at Broussard Middle School. During his tenure at both schools, Broussard was recognized as Teacher of the Year multiple time, according to LPSS.

Broussard spent one year as an assistant principal at Parks Middle School before returning to the district as an assistant principal of David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, where he has spent the last four years. Broussard earned a bachelor’s degree from UL Lafayette and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the Louisiana State University Shreveport.

“I look forward to continuing to grow Broussard Middle School as a school of excellence,” Broussard said.