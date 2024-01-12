LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Two Lafayette men were sentenced in federal court in separate cases of drug trafficking on Friday, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

James Johnwell, 44, of Crowley, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays to 71 months (5 years, 11 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Johnwell pleaded guilty to conspiring with other individuals to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine on Sept. 19, 2023.

Henry Washington, Jr., 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Joseph to 15 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Washington pleaded guilty on Sept. 26, 2023, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue.

April 19, 2022, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Johnwell’s residence in Crowley. Agents seized approximately 1.2 pounds of marijuana, a bottle of promethazine syrup, approximately 765 grams of cocaine containing fentanyl, and approximately 112 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride. In addition, agents found and seized 14 firearms and over 59 various rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

On Dec. 10, 2021, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration assisted the Opelousas Police Department with a United States Postal Service package that contained two kilograms of

para-fluorofentanyl, a Schedule I illicit fentanyl analogue. The package was mailed from an individual in California to a residence in Opelousas. Washington admitted to conspiring with other co-defendants, Jasmin Coleman and Owen Ozenne, to distribute and possess with intent to distribute the para-fluorofentanyl that was delivered to the residence in Opelousas, officials said.

