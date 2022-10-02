LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Marleen Pilette, the owner of the home at 207 Randolph Dr., said she and her family were asleep when her home caught on fire Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported, except for the death of a pet bird belonging to Pilette’s daughter.

The home where her grandchildren grew up is now left with major smoke and water damage.

She said a neighbor knocked on the door to alert them to leave, which caused her grandson to wake her up.

“The second my grandson told me, ‘grandmother grandmother get out of bed, we have a fire,’ I thought it was a joke,” stated Pilette.

The fire at Pilette’s house was so rapid that it burned some of her neighbor, Paula Compton’s home. Compton said she was at work when she received a call about her home being on fire.

Compton said it’s devastating that this has happened, especially because she moved to Lafayette only three months ago from Lake Charles in an attempt to recover from Hurricane Laura.

Everyone involved in the fire said they are glad no one was injured or worse.

Since she has lost everything in the fire, friends and family created a gofundme to help Marleen. She is currently headed to stay with her son as she looks for someplace else to live.