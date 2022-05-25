UPDATE, 5/25 LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force along with LPD/LPSO Task Force arrested Shannon Phillips, 29, of New Iberia yesterday, May 24. Phillips had active warrants for illegal discharge of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons. The warrants were in connection with the May 8 shooting that occurred in Downtown Lafayette, injuring two people.

Original, 5/8: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting in Downtown Lafayette leaves two in the hospital.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to shots fired in the downtown around 1:17 a.m Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of E. Congress at Polk Street, police said.

When officers arrived they found two people suffering with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information should contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.