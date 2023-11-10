LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Two people are in the hospital after a crash, involving three cars, that happened Friday evening, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities said the two people sustained minor injuries, but were sent to a local hospital. Police confirmed that no one else at the crash scene was injured.

The crash happened around 6:19 p.m. just north of the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and West Congress Street, according to LPD.

More details will be shared when made available.

