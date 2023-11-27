LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Plantation Motor Inn along the Evangeline Thruway has been the site of two recent fatal shootings. One involved a fight that got out of hand, the other a domestic dispute that turned deadly, authorities said.

According to Lafayette Police, law enforcement has responded to seven shootings at the motel since 2018. Out of those seven shootings, three were fatal. Two of the three homicides occurred last Wednesday and Friday, according to LPD Sgt. Robin Green.

The LPD says the two latest shootings are unrelated.

“When you have a motel that’s on a major thoroughfare you have people stopping in for the night and you don’t know what their business is within that motel,” Green said.

Often, there’s activity that occurs that’s out of the control of the motel owner.

“These two past homicides weren’t even from our community,” Green said. “So, that’s why I’m saying that it can happen anywhere at any hotel.”

A motel employee told News 10 that she’s hearing management is considering the idea of adding on-site security.

“We always say crime is about opportunity and you add in all these types of people who may frequent the hotel you never know what you are going to get,” Green said.

