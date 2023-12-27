LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Two apartments are now inhabitable, leaving two families without a home, after a Tuesday night fire in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters went to battle an apartment fire in the 100 block of Hummingbird Lane around 8:12 p.m. Tuesday after one of the residents, of the four apartments, called saying smoke was coming from the vents in her bedroom. The caller then noticed flames coming through the vents and warned others occupants in the neighboring apartments.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire between the ceiling and subfloor for the upstairs apartments.

Two apartments were destroyed and determined not fit to live in after firefighters took 15 minutes to put out the fire. The void space between the two apartments sustained heavy fire damage, and the first-floor apartment had water and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

Fire officials came to the conclusion that the fire was accidental and started in the void space above the HVAC system. After learning the heater was “on” during the incident, fire officials also determined that a supposed malfunction within the heating mechanisms led to this fire.

No one was injured, according to firefighters.

