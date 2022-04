CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro business was damaged and burglarized on April 5. Two people were charged in the burglary, according to the Carencro Police Department.

Frederick Daigle Jr., 42, of Eunice, and Brandi Daigle, 42, of Eunice were both charged with burglary of a business, criminal damage to property (two counts each), and theft.

Both were located at the Eunice City Jail where they were already incarcerated on unrelated charges.