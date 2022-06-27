UPDATE, 1:01 p.m.: The victim has been identified as Karla Garner, 38, of Lafayette.

ORIGINAL POST, 11:08 a.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man and a woman have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the 700 block of Bonin Rd. on Saturday, June 25, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Dwayne Joseph, 36, faces charges of second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, illegal possession of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a moveable. His bond was listed at $550,000. Marshall Rechelle Leday, 34, faces a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies responded to the scene at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Joseph and Leday shortly after.

No further information has been released, including the victim’s name, the cause of death or any weapons used.