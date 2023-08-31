LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette armed robbery and carjacking in the early morning hours on Thursday ends with two arrests.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of Hermosa Ln. just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies were able to intercept the stolen vehicle and the suspects near the 900 block of West Willow St. using the Real Time Crime Center agents.

Kerry Chaisson, 44 and Heather Guidry, 39, were arrested and each charged with armed robbery and carjacking. Chaisson was also charged with aggravated flight and resisting an officer and Guidry charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Chaisson and Guidry were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.