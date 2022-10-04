Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Department (LPD), along with the Lafayette P.D. SWAT team, have arrested two people for illegal narcotics.

Vincent Phillips, 60, and Kim Arceneaux, 49, were arrested on Oct. 4 when police responded to 221 Marne Street in order to execute a search warrant, stated LPD.

Police said this particular residence has been the source of many complaints regarding illegal narcotics activity.

Lafayette Agents found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and two digital scales during their search.