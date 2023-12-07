LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Two men were arrested in connection with a Lafayette shooting that happened this past weekend, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Hummingbird Lane, and one person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Dylan Pearson and 25-year-old Carlton Francis Wednesday, and they were both charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property with both bonds set at $150,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

