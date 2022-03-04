CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A man and a woman ended up behind bars Thursday, March 3, after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested them in a Fentanyl bust in the 200 block of Ira St. in Carencro.

John David Guidry, 43, and Lori N. Faulk, 39, were arrested after a search warrant turned up a pound of Fentanyl, 2.8 grams of heroin, 3.2 grams of meth, 13.3 grams of marijuana, a digital scale containing Fentanyl residue, and a handful of tablets, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Valerie Ponseti.

Guidry faces charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, monies derived from drug transactions, prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $202,500.

Faulk faces two counts of possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and three bench warrants. Her bond was set at $120,000.