LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A juvenile and a 21-year-old woman are now in jail after a shooting that stemmed from an attempted robbery Friday morning, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities responded at 8:59 a.m. Friday to a shooting in progress at the 400 block of Dale Street. Once police arrived, they determined that suspects Mary Taplin and a juvenile who remains unidentified attempted to rob the victim.

Police said the attempted robbery resulted in the juvenile shooting the victim. The victim was hospitalized and is now in stable condition, according to LPD.

Taplin and the juvenile are being charged with attempted 1st degree murder.