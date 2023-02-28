LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Leadership Institute of Acadiana (LIA) announced the 2023 award honorees for Distinguished Alumnus and the Ignite Leadership Award.

The LIA announced on Tuesday that Robert Eddy, Jr., Managing Partner of Pinnacle Group, as the recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Leadership Award. This award is given to alumni whose professional and civic contributions match with the goals, mission and vision of LIA.

They also announced that Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited was the recipient of the Ignite Leadership Award. This award honors a graduate of Leadership Lafayette and is quickly engaging in community leadership activities and achieving tangible results.

“These leadership awards help us to further define the impact that our program alumni have had on the Lafayette community and beyond,” said LIA Executive Director Katrena King. “We are pleased to celebrate Robert Eddy, Jr., and Anita Begnaud as shining examples of what it means to lead and inspire others.”

The awards ceremony was held during the Leadership Institute of Acadiana (LIA) 2023 Annual Meeting at the Petroleum Club.