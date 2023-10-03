(KLFY) — Two Acadiana Powerball players are $100,000 richer after most of their numbers hit in the last two drawings, officials said.

In Saturday’s drawing, one ticket matching 4 of the 5 numbers plus the Powerball number, with the Power Play option, was purchased at the More 4 Less Gold convenience store at 485 Ridge Road.

Tuesday’s drawing saw a ticket also matching 4 of the 5 numbers plus the Powerball number with the Power Play option, sold at Landry’s Meat and Grocery at 4453 Catahoula Hwy. in St. Martinville. according to the Louisiana Lottery website.

Neither drawing had a winner of the jackpot, which is now estimated at $1.2 billion. A jackpot winner who chose the cash option would receive $551,700,000. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4.

