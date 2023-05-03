LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A shortage of nurses has been felt throughout the country, and even here in Acadiana.

In an effort to combat the crisis, UL Lafayette and Ochsner Lafayette General have come up with a new accelerated bachelors in nursing.

Representatives with both the university and Ochsner Lafayette General say their partnership will likely combat the nursing shortage here in Acadiana.

The 120-hour-program will consist of 70 credit hours dedicated to nursing courses and 50 credit hours dedicated to general education prerequisites.

The courses will last 15 months with Ochsner Lafayette General covering the complete cost of tuition with guaranteed employment with a contractual commitment to Ochsner Lafayette General upon completion of the program.

The College of Nursing & Health Sciences will start offering the programs first courses beginning in May, 2024.

In order to enroll applicants are required to have a bachelor’s degree from an institutionally accredited college or university with a 3.0 GPA and completed prerequisites before nursing courses begin.

Visit here or call 337-482-5604 for more information. The deadline to apply is July 1.