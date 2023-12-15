LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In Lafayette, Truman Elementary officially closed their doors Friday and will be moving to a new location after more than 60 years. The new school looks to expand the quality of education for students.

Truman Elementary carries much history as it heads to a new location, but looks to continue their legacy for many more years. The school was built in 1959 and currently services over 400 children. The new 73,000 square foot campus will be equipped to hold over 600 students, with more learning spaces and activities for kids to enjoy. Elroy Broussard, Lafayette city council member, said he was a student at Truman when it first opened.

“Years and years ago, it was zoned for pretty much the Northside, so I’ve been here since it opened,” Broussard said.

Stephanie Francis, principal of Truman Elementary, said the new Truman Elementary will continue to bring in more generations of students.

“As the leader, to watch the children, to see the staff, to prepare for this movie has been a lot,” Francis said. “It is worth it because it is now the new beginning of a new generation.”

Francis said the school will continue to create history moving forward.

“Each child, each day, excellence,” Francis said. “We did it here. We’re going to continue the process.”

The new Truman Early Childhood Center is set to open its doors in January.

