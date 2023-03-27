LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Trash dumped and set on fire along Beau Bassin Road is considered illegal dumping and illegal burning.

“For one it’s bad for the environment,” Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan says.

He said people mostly trash dump to avoid paying to do it legally and says open burning is basically a small fire that can grow into a larger one.

“Firefighters are responding to these and putting them out because of the close proximity to any homes.”

Trahsn says people trash dump roadside more often than not.

“Usually, this time of year people start to clean up and we see that. Usually, we respond a lot because the neighbors are calling because of the smoke. Whether it’s just on top of the ground, in a barrel, or any type of container you just can’t do that in the city limits or unincorporated parts of the parish.”

The charge for illegal burning is a misdemeanor summons. Trahan noted that the penalty will be determined by a court judge.