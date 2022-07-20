DUSON, La. (KLFY) — No injuries have been reported, but an RV camper sustained severe damage after being struck by a train a the North A St. crossing along U.S. 90 in Duson this afternoon, according to Police Chief Kip Judice.

The camper was being pulled by a truck, said Judice. It is unclear why the vehicles were stopped on the railroad tracks. Judice said the highest priority for first responders is clearing the tracks.

This is a breaking story. News 10 crews are on their way to the scene and will provide updates to be posted here as they become available.