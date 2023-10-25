LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana State Police is currently investigating a vehicle fire that stemmed from a crash on I-10 eastbound, right above Lake Bigeaux.
The incident has resulted in heavy traffic and a lot of smoke. State Police said one lane is now open eastbound, but traffic is congested near milepost 119.
The State Police ask people to avoid the area and expect delays during travel.
This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be shared when available.
Latest Posts
- Family of slain NSU footballer Ronnie Caldwell Jr. to host press conference
- Costco’s giant Thanksgiving dinner kit is here
- White House slams Speaker Johnson’s ‘offensive accusation’ that the ‘human heart’ is to blame for mass shootings
- Pocan reintroduces bills to create national LGBTQ history museum
- How psychedelic drugs turned a Texas veteran’s life around and the role Austin plays in research