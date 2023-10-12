LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Motorists driving by the intersection of U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette may experience slight delays starting this weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a traffic shift is planned for the $136 million U.S. 90-Ambassador Caffery Interchange project.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, beginning at 11 p.m. construction crews are scheduled to transition U.S. 90 southbound mainline traffic entirely to a two-mile stretch of new frontage road.

U.S. 90 southbound drivers will be shifted onto the southbound frontage road beginning just south of La. 182/BNSF Overpass (E. Main Street) and then shifted back onto U.S. 90 just north of La. 92-1 (Young Street).

The new frontage road will accommodate two lanes of traffic in the southbound direction. Additionally, a signal light has been installed at the intersection of the new frontage road with Ambassador Caffery to accommodate through traffic.

DOTD said the temporary traffic shift is necessary to allow crews to begin widening the existing mainline of U.S. 90 southbound and building the new overpass. The traffic shift will be in place until the project is nearly complete.

The Ambassador Caffery Interchange construction project is estimated for completion by spring 2026.

