UPDATE, 8:45 a.m.: According to DOTD, the blocked lane has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Traffic is backed up on south Evangeline Thruway due to an accident near I-10 according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The backup is reportedly as long a four miles.

According to DOTD, the left lane is blocked.

