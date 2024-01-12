UPDATE, 8:45 a.m.: According to DOTD, the blocked lane has been cleared.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Traffic is backed up on south Evangeline Thruway due to an accident near I-10 according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The backup is reportedly as long a four miles.
According to DOTD, the left lane is blocked.
