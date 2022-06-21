(Stacker) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it’s good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Lafayette using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

22. Parks

Typical home value: $83,162

1-year price change: +7.2%

5-year price change: +6.7%

21. Cecilia

Typical home value: $86,847

1-year price change: +5.4%

5-year price change: -1.4%

20. Henderson

Typical home value: $94,342

1-year price change: +0.9%

5-year price change: +6.1%

19. St. Martinville

Typical home value: $103,232

1-year price change: +4.9%

5-year price change: +11.6%

18. Delcambre

Typical home value: $108,948

1-year price change: +5.0%

5-year price change: +26.7%

17. Loreauville

Typical home value: $112,065

1-year price change: +3.3%

5-year price change: +13.3%

16. Gueydan

Typical home value: $127,694

1-year price change: +11.0%

5-year price change: +33.5%

15. Kaplan

Typical home value: $131,577

1-year price change: +4.7%

5-year price change: data not available

14. Church Point

Typical home value: $134,723

1-year price change: +8.7%

5-year price change: +27.1%

13. Crowley

Typical home value: $140,018

1-year price change: +7.0%

5-year price change: +27.6%

12. Breaux Bridge

Typical home value: $143,342

1-year price change: +5.9%

5-year price change: +11.6%

11. New Iberia

Typical home value: $153,326

1-year price change: +9.4%

5-year price change: +21.3%

10. Erath

Typical home value: $157,906

1-year price change: +9.1%

5-year price change: +16.9%

9. Abbeville

Typical home value: $166,463

1-year price change: +7.6%

5-year price change: data not available

8. Scott

Typical home value: $175,584

1-year price change: +15.4%

5-year price change: +27.2%

7. Duson

Typical home value: $182,852

1-year price change: +13.0%

5-year price change: +22.3%

6. Rayne

Typical home value: $186,331

1-year price change: +11.6%

5-year price change: +30.2%

5. Carencro

Typical home value: $197,691

1-year price change: +13.1%

5-year price change: +24.0%

4. Lafayette

Typical home value: $209,028

1-year price change: +13.1%

5-year price change: +20.0%

3. Broussard

Typical home value: $248,548

1-year price change: +12.7%

5-year price change: +21.9%

2. Maurice

Typical home value: $248,765

1-year price change: +8.3%

5-year price change: +18.8%

1. Youngsville

Typical home value: $255,829

1-year price change: +13.4%

5-year price change: +19.6%

