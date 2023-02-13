LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Topgolf has officially broke ground on its future two-story venue in Lafayette.

According to a Topgolf press release, the new Topgolf venue will be home to 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays with ball-tracking technology that traces the flight path, distance, and speed of the ball.

Players will also have access to the full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, private event rooms, music, and programs throughout the year, according to the press release.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Lafayette community to one of our newest venues once it’s complete,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway.

“We are so excited to bring the Topgolf brand to our community as it will provide high-quality entertainment for Lafayette and all of Acadiana and broaden the popularity of golf in the region even further,” said president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority Mandi Mitchell.

The press release also said that Topgolf Lafayette will also bring nearly 200 full and part-time jobs.

“Topgolf is a huge win for Lafayette, for LEDA and for our economy,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Topgolf Lafayette will be located in the Ambassador Town Center and is expected to open in late 2023.

For more information, visit the Topgolf website.