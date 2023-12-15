LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)—The second TopGolf venue in Louisiana and 97th location in United States finally opened its doors here in Lafayette with 60 different weather-controlled hitting bays, a bar and private event spaces available for all of Acadiana to enjoy.

According to the location’s Director of Operations Brent Chauvin this location has “the most up-to-date technology with Toptracer.”

Before this location, Acadiana residents would have to travel to either Baton Rouge or Houston, for the TopGolf experience. News 10 spoke with some guests who mentioned how great it is to finally have something like this in Acadiana.

“To have one over here in Lafayette is pretty exciting because it gives the family an opportunity to get out and do this together,” Jason Foreman said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For experienced golfers like Cade Habetz, TopGolf provides a fun activity to do on the weekends.

“Aside from being on the course, it’s just fun to do something with friends,” Habetz said.

Amber Gregg is a resident who said a venue like this is will help out Lafayette all together.

“I think it was needed to. I think it was needed and necessary, and I think it’s just going to attract more people to come visit Lafayette,” Gregg said.

TopGolf is an experience for everyone: avid golfers, average golfers and those with no knowledge of the game. It is all about the fun it can bring with whoever you are with.

Latest Posts