LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Firefighters responded to a house fire around 6:49 p.m. Friday evening.

The fire took place on 200 block of Ridgewood Street.

No one was home at the time of the fire but three pets were rescued from one of the units.

Heavy smoke was venting from the duplex-style structure and emergency crews entered and discovered the fire coming from a storage closet from a hot water heater.

The fire was quickly extinguished but both units sustained smoke and fire damage.