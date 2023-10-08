LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three people, including one juvenile were critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Lafayette, according to authorities.

On Saturday Oct. 7 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Lafayette Police said they responded to reports of “shots being fired” in the 700 block of Hellen Street.

According to police, three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds upon officer’s arrival. Lifesaving medical aid was given to one of the victims until he could be transported to a local hospital.

All victims were transported to local hospitals, victim #1 is in critical condition, juvenile victim #2 is in critical but stable condition and victim #3 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information on the victims has been released at this time.

Upon investigation, officials determined that the victims were at a party in the 700 block of Hellen Street when an unknown vehicle passed and began shooting at individuals attending the party.

This incident is still under investigations. We will continue to make updates as more information is released.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

