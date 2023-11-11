SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Three occupants were able to escape a Scott apartment fire without sustaining any major injuries, according to the Scott Fire Department.

On Friday Oct. 10 at approximately 11:25 p.m. the Scott Fire Department said they responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Basin Street, in the Ile des Cannes apartment complex. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed thick, black smoke emitting form the second story apartment.

Outside the apartment the occupants had already escaped the apartment, with one receiving burns to the lower half of her body, according to officials. The burn victim was treated at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters said they entered the apartment to perform a search for additional occupants, and found a puppy which was safely brought outside. A pet bird was also found, but had been over come with smoke and died.

The bedroom engulfed in flames was found and quickly put out. This room received major fire damage, but the rest of the apartment only received moderate heat and smoke damage. The three other units in the four-plex only had minor smoke damage. Authorities said an investigation revealed the fire was accidental and was caused by an unattended candle in the bedroom.

No firefighters were injured in the process of putting out the fire.

