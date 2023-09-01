LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Three defendants from Lafayette who were involved in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation have been sentenced to federal prison, authorities said.

United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following defendants:

This investigation resulted in a federal indictment against several defendants for conspiring together to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine in the Morgan City area. Law enforcement agents began an investigation in September 2019 into the drug trafficking activities of Anderson, Phillips and their co-defendants.

During the conspiracy, Brandon Anderson supplied heroin to his co-defendants who in turn sold the heroin for profit. In October 2020, law enforcement agents learned that Anderson was in Houston, Texas and during that time was receiving phone calls from individuals in Lafayette requesting a supply of narcotics. Agents obtained a warrant to search a residence in Lafayette that Anderson had been using in his drug trafficking activities. On Oct. 21, 2020, agents executed the warrant and found approximately 600 grams of cocaine and 500 grams of heroin in the trunk of a car.

Anderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 1 kilogram but less than 3 kilograms of heroin.

On June 29, 2020, agents conducted surveillance of Phillips’ vehicle and observed him arrive at a residence in Houston, stay for a few minutes, and leave. Law enforcement officers with the Sulphur Police Department stopped the vehicle belonging to Phillips after the driver committed a traffic infraction. Officers searched the vehicle and Phillips and James and found a bag hidden in Phillips’ groin area. The bag contained a brown substance weighing approximately 20 grams which was identified as heroin. Phillips admitted to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

On March 10, 2020, agents received information of an individual found in a vehicle stuck in a ditch. Agents responded and found Cord Anderson to be asleep inside the vehicle. He awoke and attempted to flee from law enforcement but was apprehended. Inside the vehicle, agents found approximately 414 grams of methamphetamine.

Five other defendants have already been sentenced in this case as follows:

with intent to distribute heroin. Jerrick Williams was sentenced to 8 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

William Williams was sentenced to 70 months (5 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Randy Dugas was sentenced to 8 months in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Ericka Guidry was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Kendrick James is the only remaining defendant to be sentenced in the case. His sentencing has

been scheduled for Oct. 31.